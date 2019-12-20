Lieke Martens led the Netherlands into the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, before falling to the United States Women's National Team July 7 in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday that the governing body of soccer will discuss the possibility of playing the Women's World Cup every two years instead of every four.

The United States Women's National Team beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final July 7 in Lyon, France. The next Women's World Cup is in 2023 and will be held in Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, Colombia or Japan.

Infantino did not mention any changes to the Men's World Cup format. The 2018 Men's World Cup took place in Russia. The 2022 Men's World Cup kicks off Nov. 21, 2022, in Qatar.

"With France 2019, we had more than one billion viewers around the world and some incredible figures in countries where normally women's football is not anywhere close to the men's game, such as Italy, Brazil or England," Infantino said.

"This tremendous success triggered a few proposals, on which we are already working. Besides, [French Football Federation] president Noel Le Graet came up with a proposal that went a bit unnoticed: of playing the FIFA Women's World Cup every two years instead of four.

"This would generate benefits and momentum that fit exactly with what the women's game needs right now. It is something we should put up for discussion."

The FIFA president also discussed parity in club football around the world, the soccer calendar and Qatar as a host city for the 2022 Men's World Cup.

Infantino's comments came before the final game of the 2019 FIFA calendar, with Liverpool battling Flamengo in the Club World Cup final Saturday in Qatar.

"I am very happy with what I have seen during the Club World Cup so far and with the stage of the preparations for 2022 [Men's World Cup]," Infantino said. "The Club World Cup is an important test for a few of the elements that will be place at the World Cup, but the truth is that the level of readiness is there for all to see.

"I have been organizing big football tournaments for 20 years and I must say that the state of advancement of the works in Qatar is unparalleled -- I have never seen a host country in the position to deliver every single infrastructure work two years prior to the event, which is what Qatar is on track to doing.

"I am sure that it will be a fantastic event and I believe that a World Cup in Qatar, in the Middle East, will have the ability to change the perception of the rest of the world toward the region."

The 2023 Women's World Cup will included an increase from a 24-team field to 32 teams. The host country will be decided in June.