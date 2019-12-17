Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber will be in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday for a special announcement. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Charlotte, N.C., is expected to be announced as the home of the 30th Major League Soccer franchise Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN, the Washington Post and the Charlotte Observer MLS will welcome the city to the league during a news conference at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday. The team will enter the league for a record $325 million fee. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is expected to be the primary owner of the franchise.

MLS commissioner Don Garber will join Tepper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for the announcement, which will stream on MLSSoccer.com.

Garber confirmed the league's talks with Tepper in early December.

"We're in very, very advanced discussions with David [Tepper] and his group," Garber told reporters. "I think our board really appreciated all the detail they provided ... The MLS board authorized the MLS expansion committee to enter what I expect to be final negotiations with David to have Charlotte be our 30th team."

The Charlotte city council pledged $110 million last week to help secure the city's bid against other cities vying for a team.

MLS will expand to a 26-team field in 2020 by adding Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Austin FC will join the league in 2021. The league will add clubs in St. Louis and Sacramento in 2022. A total of 20 clubs have joined MLS since 2005.