Champions League draw: Manchester City gets Real Madrid, Liverpool vs. Atletico

Turkish soccer player Hamit Altintop drew FC Barcelona's Champions League matchup against Napoli during the round of 16 draw Monday in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Manchester City will face Real Madrid while Liverpool battles Atletico, in two of the matchups revealed in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Other matchups include: Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund; Atalanta against Valencia; Chelsea against Bayern Munich; Juventus against Lyon; Tottenham Hotspur against RB Liepzig; and Barcelona against Napoli.

The first legs of the round of 16 fixtures are set for Feb. 18/Feb. 19 and Feb. 25/Feb. 26. The second legs kick off March 10/March 11 and March 17/March 18. All of the matches have a 3 p.m. EST kick-off.

After the round of 16 games wrap up, there will be a quarterfinals and semifinals draw March 20. The final is set for May 30 at Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul.

The round of 16 consists of teams facing off twice, with each squad hosting a home match. If each team wins their matchup and the combined goals scored are equal, the tie breaker goes on to away goals scored. The second game goes to extra time if the amount of away goals is equal.

Liverpool won the 2018-2019 Champions League.

"It's a tough one, but if you go through all of the draws, there are pretty much four or five potential finals already in the last 16," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. "... It will be a tough game.

"Two teams who are used to playing intense football, different styles and slightly different organization of course, but both are ready for intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both."

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer so far at the 2019-2020 Champions League, with 10 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have each scored twice, entering the round of 16.

Champions League Round of 16 schedule

Feb. 18 -- Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain; Atletico vs. Liverpool

Feb. 19 -- Atalanta vs. Valencia; Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig

Feb. 25 -- Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich; Napoli vs. Barcelona

Feb. 26 -- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City; Lyon vs. Juventus

March 10 -- Atalanta vs. Valencia; Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig

March 11 -- Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain; Atletico vs. Liverpool

March 17 -- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City; Lyon vs. Juventus

March 18 -- Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich; Napoli vs. Barcelona