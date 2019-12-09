College soccer: Stanford beats North Carolina for women's title

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Stanford won the 2019 women's College Cup soccer title by beating No. 2 North Carolina in a penalty kick session.

The Cardinal beat the Tar Heels 5-4 in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation Sunday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif. Stanford freshman goalie Katie Meyer saved two shots during the penalty kick period.

Kiara Pickett netted the winning goal, firing a shot into the left side of the net. Stanford now has three women's soccer titles. North Carolina has appeared in 26 national title games and has a record 21 wins.

"We all had butterflies, especially for me knowing that I had to score in order for us to win," Pickett told the Bay Area News Group. "We're literally a family so we do it for each other."

Claudia Dickey made a career-high six saves for North Carolina.

"We called it 'redemption year' all year and that's why it hurts more," Dickey told the Raleigh News & Observer. "But we challenged one of the best teams."

This is what dreams are made of. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/m28F9mHy7U— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) December 9, 2019

Stanford also won the championship in 2017. North Carolina lost to Florida State in the 2018 title game.