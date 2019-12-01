Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo ends scoring drought vs. Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo hadn't scored for Juventus since Oct. 30 before netting a goal against Sassuolo Sunday in Turin, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Mi Marco/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal for Juventus for the first time since October in a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo Sunday in Turin, Italy.

Ronaldo's goal came on a penally kick in the 68th minute, serving as an equalizer in the Serie A affair at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus fullback Leonardo Bonucci drew first blood in the 20th minute. Midfielder Rodrigo Betancur tapped a short pass to Bonucci at the top of the box during that sequence. Bonucci came running in and ripped a 25-yard shot into the net, past a diving Stefano Turati.

Sassuolo answered in the 22nd minute. Striker Francesco Caputo did a give-and-go with Jeremie Boga, before Boga finished the play by chipping Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon to tie the score at 1-1.

Caputo gave Sassuolo a 2-1 edge in the 47th minute. Caputo stole the ball from the Juventus defense during that scoring sequence, before smacking a shot off Buffon and into the Juventus net.

Juventus was granted a penalty kick in the 68th minute, after Sassuolo tripped up Paul Dybala in the box. Ronaldo struck the shot into the left side of the net, as Turati dove to the other side.

Juventus battles Lazio in another Serie A matchup at 2:45 p.m. EST Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.