Lionel Messi now has 613 goals in 700 games during his tenure for FC Barcelona. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored and had two assists, while breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records, in Barcelona's 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund at the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League.

Messi scored in the 33rd minute of the victory Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The goal came against his 34th opponent in the competition, passing Ronaldo's former mark of 33 teams scored against. Messi now has 613 goals in 700 games for Barcelona.

"I think it was a complete performance," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told reporters. "We tried to dominate the game right from the start by putting on the pressure."

Barcelona's picturesque first score began with Luis Suarez receiving a pass about 30 yards from the goal. Suarez used his first touch to tap a pass forward into the box. The pass was deflected back out to Messi, who used his first touch to give the ball back to Suarez. The Barcelona striker then finished with a shot past Dortmund keeper Roman Burki in the 29th minute.

Suarez reciprocated Messi's favor in the 33rd minute, assisting his teammate for a 2-0 lead. Barcelona stole a pass from Dortmund to spark that scoring sequence. Messi received a pass and flicked the ball forward onto Suarez, before Suarez slid the ball back to the superstar inside the box. Messi took a touch before ripping a shot into the far-post netting.

Barcelona took the 2-0 lead into halftime before Messi helped add to the lead in the 67th minute. Messi scorched through the middle of the pitch and dribbled around several defenders before firing a through ball ahead for Antoine Griezmann. The French star received the pass and used his left boot to blast a first-touch shot into the far-post netting for a 3-0 edge.

Julian Brandt found Jadon Sancho for Dortmund's lone score in the 77th minute. Sancho ripped a near-post shot past a diving Marc-Andre ter Stegen during that scoring sequence.

Barcelona claimed a spot in the Champions League round of 16 with Wednesday's victory. They play their final group stage matchup against Inter Milan at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Barcelona battles Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. EST Sunday in Madrid, Spain.