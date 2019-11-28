Champions League: Defending champs Liverpool draw vs. Napoli, face elimination game

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren (R) scored a second-half equalizer to help the Reds earn a point in the Champions League standings after a game against Napoli Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Defending UEFA Champions League champions Liverpool must get another draw or win in their final group stage match to avoid elimination in the 2019-2020 tournament after drawing with Napoli.

Dejan Lovren's second half equalizer helped the Reds draw after Liverpool trailed 1-0 in the first half of the Group E matchup Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool now must get at least one point against FC Red Bull Salzburg Dec. 10 in order to advance to the round of 16.

Liverpool lost to Napoli in their first group stage match against the Italian squad during the 2018-2019 Champions League. The Reds beat Napoli in their final group stage matchup last season.

"I don't want to say we need [the intensity of] it, but we had it always. Come on, I am four years in, tell me when it was easy," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. "Last year we had to win at home 1-0 against Napoli, I cannot remember a bigger pressure game than that.

"It was really difficult and we did it, so now we have to go to Salzburg."

Napoli midfielder Giovanni Di Lorenzo received a pass on the right flank during the game's initial scoring sequence in the 21st minute. Di Lorenzo then chipped a long ball ahead for Dries Mertens. The Napoli star watched the ball bounce in front of him before using his first touch to smack a shot into the far-post netting, squeezing the ball into the net from a very tight angle.

The Italian Serie A squad kept the 1-0 edge through halftime before Lovren's equalizer in the 65th minute.

Reds defender James Milner took a corner kick from the right side to spark that goal. Milner's cross curled away from the goal and found the head of Lovren, who smacked a shot into the near post.

"We would have liked to have won tonight to finish the job off, but Napoli are a good side and made it difficult and we could only get a point," Reds captain Jordan Henderson told reporters.

"We're still in a decent position, but there's one game left and we need to go and get a decent result there."

Liverpool battles Brighton, Everton and Bournemouth in Premier League play before returning to their Champions League group stage finale against Salzburg.