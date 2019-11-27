Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish soccer club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy on Nov. 14, ending his Major League Soccer tenure. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has purchased a portion of Swedish soccer club Hammarby.

Hammarby announced the move Wednesday. Ibrahimovic posted an Instagram video Monday, including a Hammarby jersey with his name on the back. He has not said if he intends to play for the club.

Representatives from the club met with Ibrahimovic and AEG Sweden this week in Los Angeles. AEG informed Hammarby that it sold half of its ownership in AEG Sweden to Ibrahimovic, making the star striker a part owner of the team.

"Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and is well respected in both Stockholm and Sweden," Ibrahimovic said in a news release. "I have always liked the club and its fans, and I'm also impressed with the club's achievements over the last years, both on and off the pitch. To be part of and to assist Hammarby in its progress feels both fun and exciting."

AEG also owns the Los Angeles Galaxy. Hammarby said Ibrahimovic's engagement with the Swedish club will be "of a different kind."

"This is still very new to us, but of course it feels exciting," said Richard von Yxkull, chairman of the board of Hammarby Fotboll. "This is a well-timed deal, since we've had a strong development over the last few years and next year we will play Europa League.

"So to get a person like Zlatan Ibrahimovic involved in our club, with his winning mentality, feels perfect. It is too early to go into detail concerning what Zlatan's contribution to Hammarby will look like, but of course we see great potential in his partnership."

Ibrahimovic, 38, was born in Malmo, Sweden. The 6-foot-5 playmaker came to the Galaxy from Premier League power Manchester United in 2018. Ibrahimovic began his senior playing career in 1999 with Malmo FF. He also had tenures with Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-German. He has made 117 appearances for Sweden's national team.

Ibrahimovic finished second in Major League Soccer with 30 goals this season, trailing only MLS MVP Carlos Vela. He also finished second in scoring during his first MLS campaign, with 22 scores in 2018. Ibrahimovic announced he was leaving the Galaxy Nov. 14 on Twitter.

Hammarby finished third in the Allsvenskan league standings, trailing champions Djurgardens IF and Ibrahimovic's former team, Malmo FF.