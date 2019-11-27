Robert Lewandowski now has 218 goals during his tenure with Bayern Munich after netting four scores in a Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade Tuesday in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Star striker Robert Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a group stage win at the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League with four goals in 15 minutes against Red Star Belgrade.

Lewandowski scored in the 53rd minute, 60th minute, 63rd minute and 67th minute of the 6-0 victory Tuesday at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also scored for the German Bundesliga power.

"We turned in an outstanding display, we were strong in defense and had a lot of chances up front," Lewandowski told reporters. "The main thing is that we had fun.

"We want to stick to our plan and we always want to win, no matter where we play."

RELATED Bayern Munich dismantles Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League

Lewandowski was through to goal on a breakaway in the seventh minute but could not draw first blood as he watched his shot fly wide of the right post. Philippe Coutinho assisted the first goal of the match in the 14th minute.

The Brazilian crossed in a pass from the right side during the sequence, before Goretzka headed in the feed for the only score of the first half.

Lewandowski doubled the advantage with a penalty kick early in the second half. He gave Bayern Munich a 3-0 edge with another score less than seven minutes later. Coutinho took on a defender on the right flank before crossing a ball through the box during that sequence. The feed found the head of Tolisso, who headed the ball to the far post. Lewandowski then tapped the ball into the net, beating keeper Milan Borjan.

RELATED Barcelona loans Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich

Lewandowski completed his hat trick about four minutes later. The Bayern Munich forward received a cross from right back Benjamin Pavard during that exchange. Lewandowski hovered in front of Borjan before flicking the feed into the far-post netting.

He scored his fourth goal less than four minutes later. Ivan Perisic slipped a tight pass though the box to find Lewandowski, who buried a close-range shot past a diving Borjan for a 5-0 edge.

Tolisso netted the final goal of the match in the 89th minute. The midfielder received a short pass in the box from Perisic before smacking a shot into the near-post netting for the sixth and final tally of the Group B affair.

"Lewy is incredibly professional, he turns in extra shifts again and again," Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said. "He's performing at a very high level at the moment and just scores."

Bayern Munich tops Group B with a 5-0 record, leading Tottenham Hotspur, Crvena zvezda and Olympiacos. They have a Bundesliga matchup against Bayer at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich returns for their final Group B Champions League matchup against Spurs at 3 p.m. EST Dec. 11 in Munich.

Lewandowski now has 46 goals for Bayern Munich in Champions League play. He has 218 total scores during his tenure with the Bundesliga power.