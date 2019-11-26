Paulo Dybala's sensational free kick gives Juventus win over Atletico Madrid

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo by Andrea Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Paulo Dybala's spectacular goal from an impossible angle gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League match Tuesday.

Juventus, which had already qualified for the knockout stage, won a free kick outside the penalty area and close to the goal line just before halftime. Despite the tough angle, Dybala lined up the free kick from the end-line and fired a left-footed shot over a wall of defenders and into the net after the ball clanged off the crossbar.

Following the win, Juventus, with 13 points in five games, secured the top spot in Group D with one match left in the group stage. Atletico Madrid has seven points after their second straight loss in the group, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been hobbled by a knee problem, avoided taking any free kicks and had a quiet game for Juventus. In five UCL games this season, he has one goal on 11 shots on net.

Juventus had the possession advantage (59 percent) over Atletico Madrid. Juventus had six shots (two on goal) in the match, while Atletico Madrid recorded 15 shots (two on goal).

In the final round of group matches, Juventus will visit Bayer Leverkusen. Atletico Madrid will host Lokomotiv Moscow.