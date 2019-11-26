Paris Saint-Germain rallies from two-goal deficit to draw with Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain trailed 2-0 with 10 minutes left before rallying to earn a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Group A match Tuesday.

Despite blowing a late lead, Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League. Both sides were guaranteed qualification after Club Brugge's draw against Galatasaray.

Real Madrid jumped ahead after a goal from Karim Benzema in the 17th minute. Federico Valverde bounced a shot off the left post before Benzema buried the second-chance opportunity inside the six-yard box.

With the goal, Benzema became the first player to score against PSG in the Champions League this season.

Benzema later added another score in the 79th minute to push Real Madrid's lead to 2-0. Through five UCL games with the club, he has four goals and two assists.

Two minutes later, Kylian Mbappe capitalized on a defensive blunder by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Raphael Varane. A deflected cross passed under Courtois and Varane, and Mbappe quickly finished the pass to cut PSG's deficit to 2-1.

In the 83rd minute, Pablo Sarabia delivered a spectacular strike into the top-right corner of the net to equalize the score 2-2. Real Madrid's Gareth Bale had a chance to steal a victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time but hit the post with a free kick.

Both teams will return to Champions League action for the final day of the group stage Dec. 11. Real Madrid will travel to Club Brugge, while PSG will host Galatasaray.