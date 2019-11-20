Tottenham hires Jose Mourinho as new coach

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Premier League soccer power Tottenham Hotspur said Wednesday it's hired former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as their new coach.

Tottenham announced the firing of former coach Mauricio Pochettino Tuesday. Mourinho, 56, coached Manchester United until he was dismissed last December. He had previous stops at Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho told the team website. "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Spurs signed Mourinho through the 2022-2023 season. Mourinho has won 25 senior trophies and domestic titles in a record four countries. He has also won the UEFA Champions League twice and is a three-time Premier League champion.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said. "He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Spurs sit at No. 14 in the Premier League standings and finished in fourth place last season. They finished in second place during the 2016-2017 season under Pochettino.

Tottenham battles West Ham United at 7:30 a.m. EST Saturday at London Stadium.