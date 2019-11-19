Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and Edinson Cavani (21) of Uruguay each scored in an international friendly Monday in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani had a heated exchange and had to be separated during an international friendly draw between Argentina and Uruguay.

The dust-up occurred in the first half of the 2-2 draw Monday at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. Messi was fouled by Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino and reacted angrily before exchanging words with Cavani. Players from both teams stepped in to separate the stars before play resumed.

"It was a classic, a match with lots of friction and strong tackles, as we have in South American football," Cavani told reporters. "Both sides have done good things, we leave with a positive feeling and we try to play good football. It was already a classic."

Messi and Cavani both scored in the match. Messi also had an assist for Argentina. Luis Suarez -- Messi's Barcelona teammate -- had a goal and an assist for Uruguay.

Cavani drew first blood in the 34th minute. Suarez brought down a chip while inside the box during the scoring sequence. He used his first touch to slide a pass in front of the net for Cavani. The veteran striker slid in and netted a shot past Argentina keeper Esteban Andrada.

Uruguay held the 1-0 lead at the half before Sergio Aguero netted an equalizer in the 63rd minute. Messi lined up for a free kick from the left side of the box during that exchange. He crossed a feed right in front of the net for the Manchester City star, leading to a head ball goal from point-blank range.

Suarez answered for Uruguay about five minutes later. The star striker lined up for a free kick from about 20 yards out for that score. Suarez bent a right-footed shot into the far-post netting to give Uruguay a 2-1 lead.

Messi netted the game-tying score in stoppage time with a penalty kick goal past Uruguay keeper Martin Campana. Messi and Suarez are set to return to La Liga play when Barcelona takes on Leganes at 7 a.m. EST Saturday in Leganes, Spain.