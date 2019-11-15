Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is just two scores away from 100 international scores after scoring three times in a win against Lithuania Thursday in Portugal. Photo by Miguel A. Lopes/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 55th career hat trick in a 6-0 shutout win against Lithuania in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Portugal.

Ronaldo is two goals away from 100 career international scores after the trio of goals Thursday at Estadio Algarve. He made a penalty kick in the seventh minute before scoring in the 22nd and 65th minutes of the victory. Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva also scored for Portugal.

Lithuania turned the ball over in their own half during Ronaldo's first score. Paciencia picked off the pass and immediately sent a pass to Ronaldo, leading the striker toward the box. Ronaldo used his first touch to rip a right-footed shot into the upper right corner of the net, beating Lithuania keeper Ernestas Setkus as he dove across the goal trying to make a save.

Portugal took a 2-0 lead into the half before netting four more goals in the second half. Pizzi scored in the 52nd minute before Paciencia gave Portugal a 4-0 lead in the 56th minute. Silva scored Portugal's fifth goal in the 63rd minute, before Ronaldo capped off the victory less than two minutes later.

Silva collected a loose ball in the Lithuania box during that sequence. He dribbled through the left side of the box before sliding a quick pass to Ronaldo on his right. Ronaldo then hit a shot into the right side of the net, beating Setkus for a sixth time.

Portugal plays another Group B match against Luxembourg at 9 a.m. EST Sunday at Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg.