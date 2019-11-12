England drops Raheem Sterling vs. Montenegro after second Joe Gomez clash

Joe Gomez (L) of Liverpool and Raheem Sterling (R) of Manchester City had their first skirmish during Liverpool's win against Manchester City Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Raheem Sterling will not take the field for England during their Euro Championship qualifier against Montenegro after another skirmish with teammate Joe Gomez.

The English Football Association announced the move Monday.

"We can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for England's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park today," the FA said in a statement. "He will remain with the squad."

Sterling and Gomez were involved in a skirmish Sunday during Liverpool's win against Manchester City and reconvened for another exchange when the England national team got together Monday at St. George's Park. Sources told Sky Sports and the Times that Sterling attempted to grab Gomez by the neck during the exchange, before the two were separated. Gomez appeared to have a scratch under his right eye during England training Tuesday.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday," England manager Gareth Southgate said.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

Sterling has eight goals and five assists during Euro 2020 qualification. The England striker issued a statement Monday on Instagram, saying he "figured things out" with Gomez.

Sterling said the dust-up lasted five to 10 seconds.

"First and foremost everyone knows what the game means to me," Sterling said. "Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me."

England battles Montenegro at 2:45 p.m. EST Thursday at Wembley Stadium in London. They take on Kosovo at noon Sunday at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo.