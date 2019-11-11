Lavelle, Williams help U.S. women's team crush Costa Rica in soccer friendly

United States Women's National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle had two assists in a win against Costa Rica in a soccer friendly Sunday in Jacksonville. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Lynn Williams scored two goals off of the bench to help the United States Women's National Team extend their unbeaten streak to 23 games with a 6-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in a soccer friendly.

Williams scored both of her goals in the second half after coming on as a substitute during the lopsided win Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Carli Lloyd, Morgan Brian and Christen Press also scored in the victory. New manager Vlatko Andonovski now has wins in each of his first two games with the team.

The U.S. women's team hasn't lost since a 3-1 setback to France in a Jan. 19, 2019, friendly. That loss ended a 28-match unbeaten streak. Sunday's game was the last in 2019 for the U.S. women's team, who posted a 20-1-3 record this year.

"Lynn Williams did what she was asked to do," Andonovski told reporters. "Come off the bench, provide a spark and stretch the lines for us, and ultimately what every nine [striker] is expected to do: score goals. She checked all the boxes."

Midfielder Rose Lavelle helped put the Americans ahead by slicing a beautiful through ball ahead for Lloyd in the fourth minute. The pass split several defenders and found Lloyd in the box. The veteran forward placed a shot into the far-post netting, beating Costa Rica goalie Noelia Bermudez for first blood.

Lavelle slipped in another assist about six minutes later. The star midfielder touched the ball to her left, finding Morgan Brian during that sequence. Brian grounded a shot toward the far post for a 2-0 lead.

The U.S. women's team added to their lead when Tobin Heath assisted Williams' first score in the 50th minute. Heath played the ball ahead for Williams during that sequence. Williams took off down the left flank and touched the ball inside before smacking a shot into the near-post netting.

Press collected a loose ball in the box for the third score of the game in the 56th minute. The star striker did a quick dribble move before beating Bermudez with a shot into the far-post netting. Jessica McDonald headed a cross into the box during the next scoring sequence. Williams collected the deflection and fired a shot into the net from point-blank range in the 68th minute.

Costa Rica fullback Stephanie Blanco scored an own goal in the 86th minute to make the score final.

The U.S. women's team battles Haiti in a women's olympic qualifying tournament at 1 p.m. EST Jan. 28 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.