MLS Cup final: Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC for second title in four years

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Seattle Sounders earned a 3-1 win over Toronto FC to claim their second MLS Cup on Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

It marked the third meeting in four years between the two squads in the MLS Cup final, with the Sounders winning the title in 2016 and Toronto in 2017.

"Most importantly, the players and the fans deserved this," Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters as he fought back tears. "The players persevered because, again, it was the first half that we needed to make some adjustments and they never quit. The fans never stopped believing, so I'm very, very happy and proud of the city and the fans."

Toronto outplayed the Sounders in the first half, but had nothing to show for it as the teams went into halftime locked in a scoreless draw.

In the 57th minute, Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead when Kelvin Leerdam's shot from the right side of the penalty area bounced off a Toronto defender and into the net. It marked the Sounders' first goal against Toronto in regulation time of MLS Cup final play between the clubs.

Victor Rodriguez doubled Seattle's lead with a low shot past Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 76th minute. In the 90th minute, Raul Ruidiaz added a third goal after curling a shot into the net.

With the game already out of reach, Jozy Altidore scored Toronto's lone goal in extra time.

The announced crowd of 69,274 represents a new Sounders franchise record for attendance. It also marked the largest non-concert attendance at any event in the history of CenturyLink Field, which is home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.