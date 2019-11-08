Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Sounders will take on Toronto FC in the 2019 MLS Cup final Sunday in Seattle. Here is how to watch and the betting odds for Major League Soccer's championship game:

Seattle reached the final after knocking off top-seed LAFC 3-1 in the Western Conference final Oct. 29. Toronto edged reigning champions Atlanta United 2-1 in the Eastern Conference final Oct. 30.

The Sounders and Toronto FC clash at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Toronto FC won the 2017 MLS Cup. The Sounders won the 2016 MLS Cup.

The Los Angeles Galaxy lead MLS with five MLS Cup titles. Toronto FC beat Seattle 2-0 in the final for their 2017 title. Seattle beat Toronto FC after a penalty kick shootout for the 2016 title.

The Sounders beat FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake before winning the Western Conference final. Toronto FC beat D.C. United and NYCFC before knocking off Atlanta FC.

"I think our ability to adapt and our ability to find different ways to win games has played a big role in this postseason," Toronto FC manager Greg Vanney told reporters Thursday.

The Sounders are a 0.5-point favorite to win the game, according to BetOnline.AG. Seattle and Toronto each have -110 odds, meaning you have to bet $110 to win an additional $100.

"What's beautiful about soccer is you never know what's going to happen," Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz told reporters. "We showed up against LAFC. Against Toronto, we will show the same rebellious attitude."

2019 MLS Cup final

Who: Toronto FC at Seattle Sounders

Where: CenturyLink Field in Seattle

When: 3 p.m. EST Sunday

TV: ABC, Univision, TUDN

Stream: Watch ESPN