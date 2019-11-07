Carli Lloyd leads USWNT to win over Sweden in Vlatko Andonovski's debut

Carli Lloyd scored twice to lead the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team over Sweden on Thursday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Soccer Team used two goals from co-captain Carli Lloyd to edge Sweden 3-2 in a friendly on Thursday at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Christen Press added a goal in the 28th minute as the U.S. women's squad held off Sweden, giving new head coach Vlatko Andonovski his first victory with the team.

Andonovski, who spent the last seven seasons coaching in the National Women's Soccer League, replaced former American coach Jill Ellis. The U.S. holds a 19-1-3 record this year and is currently riding a 22-match unbeaten streak.

The U.S. women's team, playing without stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, dominated early in the match, which resulted in Lloyd's opening goal in the sixth minute. She took a pass from Press and put a right-footed shot past Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl in the bottom right corner of the net.

Press faked out a pair of defenders with her fancy footwork and buried a pass from Lindsey Horan to notch her 50th goal in international play. Lloyd added the American's third goal of the match in the 31st minute to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead.

Sweden's Anna Anvegard scored in the 75th minute and the 79th minute.

The U.S. women's team will play Costa Rica on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.