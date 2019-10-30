MLS Cup playoffs: Sounders upset LAFC, advance to final

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Seattle Sounders upset top-seed LAFC to advance to the 2019 MLS Cup final.

Raul Ruidiaz scored twice in the 3-1 Western Conference final win Tuesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Nicolas Lodeiro also scored for the Sounders.

"I am very happy. We deserve this," Ruidiaz told reporters. "But we have to keep our feet on the ground because we still have one more step to get to the final."

The Sounders face Toronto FC or Atlanta United in the MLS Cup final at 3 p.m. EDT Nov. 10.

"I think when you lose, it's always hard to assimilate all of the things," LAFC star Carlos Vela said. "Nobody expected this end for our season. We know in playoffs, it's one game and 90 minutes. If they make better plays than you, you're out."

Eduard Atuesta put LAFC ahead 1-0 with a score in the 17th minute before Ruidiaz answered with a 22nd minute equalizer. Atuesta scored via free kick while Lodeiro assisted the Ruidiaz goal. Ruidaiz collected the Lodeiro feed above the box before doing a quick turn and dribbling into the box. He then blasted a shot into the near-post netting, beating LAFC keeper Tyler Miller.

Joevin Jones slipped a pass to Lodeiro at the top of the box in the 26th minute during the next scoring sequence. Lodeiro collected the pass before smacking a shot into the lower right side of the net for the final score of the first half.

Ruidiaz netted the final goal of the match in the 64th minute. Lodeiro dribbled through the left side of the box before finding a trailing Ruidiaz during that sequence. Ruidiaz ran into the box and used his first touch to blast a shot past a diving Miller.

"It's frustrating to have a home game in the semifinal with a chance to host the final and not get it done. We all feel that way," LAFC manager Bob Bradley said. "We will continue trying to take the football ideas we have, challenge guys and continue to develop.

"There were a lot of good things this season, but in this moment the only thing that every one of us feels is disappointment."

Toronto and Atlanta face off in the Eastern Conference final at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I'm so happy for those fans that are out there," Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer said. "I'm tremendously proud of that group of players. It is fantastic. I'm so happy for this club and for the people involved with the club."