Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Courage topped the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women's Soccer League Championship game including many members of the United States Women's National Team.

Crystal Dunn, Sam Mewis, Jessica McDonald and Debinha each scored in the 4-0 win Sunday at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. U.S. women's team stars Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian and Alyssa Naeher were on the losing end.

The Courage claimed their third league title in four years with the victory. The crowd of 10,227 set a franchise attendance record for the Courage.

"After the fourth goal went in, we were [thinking] this is big time. Against any team, you don't know what can happen. Even when we were up 3-0, we were thinking 'let's control the game here,'" Dunn told reporters.

Debinha drew first blood in the fourth minute. The Brazilian midfielder collected a batted-around ball during the sequence before blasting a shot past Naeher for a 1-0 lead.

McDonald doubled the Courage lead in the 26th minute. Fellow Courage forward Lynn Williams bent in a beautiful cross to set up that scoring sequence. McDonald hovered near the far post before jumping and heading the ball past Naeher for a two-score advantage.

Dunn scored the Courage's third goal in first half stoppage time. The star midfielder fought for a loose ball in the box before blasting a shot into the far-post netting during that sequence.

Fullback Abby Dahlkemper assisted Mewis for the final score in the 61st minute. Heather O'Reilly sent in a corner kick at the start of the sequence before the ball went back to Dahlkemper. The defender lofted a long cross into the box, finding Mewis for a header past Naeher.

O'Reilly was playing in her final game after announcing her decision to retire in April.

"I'm at a really peaceful and healthy place to hang up my boots," O'Reilly said. "I was just thrilled at the team's performance."