Vlatko Andonovski to replace Jill Ellis as USWNT coach

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Vlatko Andonovski, the current coach of Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer league, is expected to replace Jill Ellis as coach of the United States women's national soccer team.

Sources told ESPN and Sports Illustrated on Thursday that Andonovski will be introduced Monday in New York City. He will become the 10th coach in program history and eighth person to hold the U.S. coaching job on a permanent basis.

Andonovski, 43, has spent the last seven seasons coaching in the NWSL, winning two titles with FC Kansas City in 2014 and 2015. He is one of three individuals to hold head coaching positions since the league's inception in 2013.

Andonovski has no prior coaching experience on the international level. He replaces Ellis, who won two World Cup titles and more total games than any other coach in national team history.

Ellis coached the U.S. squad to back-to-back World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 before abruptly stepping down from her position in October. She departed with a career record of 106-7-19.

Andonovski, who has coached U.S. veterans Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn at the club level, was the preferred choice of the current group of players on the women's national team, according to Sports Illustrated. He has an overall record of 68-47-43 with five playoff appearances in seven NWSL seasons.

Andonovski's first game leading the team will come in November. The U.S. will host Sweden on Nov. 7 and Costa Rica on Nov. 10 in its last matches of the year.