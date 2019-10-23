USWNT star Alex Morgan pregnant with first child

Alex Morgan of the U.S. Women's World Cup soccer team announced that she is expecting a daughter next April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child next spring.

Morgan announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that the couple's daughter is due in April. Morgan and Carrasco, who plays for the MLS' LA Galaxy, met while attending the University of California and married in 2014.

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Morgan wrote. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

The post didn't elaborate on Morgan's future plans on the pitch. The 30-year-old U.S. co-captain, who tied teammate Megan Rapinoe and England's Ellen White for the most goals scored in this year's World Cup, previously committed to playing through the 2023 World Cup.

After the announcement, Morgan's ability to play in next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo also remains unclear. The Olympic women's tournament begins July 22, with rosters needing to be finalized a few weeks before the competition.

The U.S. women's soccer team won their second consecutive World Cup title in July. Morgan is one of four Americans picked as finalists for the Ballon D'Or, which is awarded to the world's best player. The winner will be revealed Dec. 2.