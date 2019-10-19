Cristiano Ronaldo snipes quick score as Juventus beats Bologna

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was honored for scoring his 700th career gaol after netting another score in the first half of a win against Bologna Saturday in Turin, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo ripped in a goal from a very tight angle to spark a 2-1 win against Bologna on Saturday in Turin, Italy.

Ronaldo's goal came in the 19th minute of the Serie A victory. Maralem Pjanic added a score for Juventus in the 54th minute. Danilo had a first-half score for Bologna.

Ronaldo gained control of the ball after a miscue from the Bologna defense. He dribbled at the top of the Bologna box before dashing through the right flank. He put the ball on his right foot and fired a shot toward the near post, placing the ball just between the post and Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Danilo's equalizer came in the 26th minute. The Bologna center back tracked down a loose ball in the box during that sequence. He used his first touch to blast a shot into the far-post netting, beating Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th goal in loss to Ukraine

Pjanic pocketed the go-ahead score after an initial attempt from Ronaldo was deflected away from goal by the Bologna defense. Pjanic ran in and hit a first touch strike into the near-post netting.

"We deserved it," Pjanic told Juventus.com. "We had to score one more goal to secure the result, but in the end, they are three precious points. After the break, it is never easy. In the long run, they too got tired, because they had to run a lot. We are happy and move forward."

Juventus resumes Champions League Play with a game against Lokomotiv Moscow at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Turin.