Barcelona's Lionel Messi nutmegs defender for goal against Eibar

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L, top) has scored in back-to-back games for the La Liga power. Photo by Javier Etxezarreta/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi nutmegged defender Paulo Oliveira for a goal during a win against Eibar on Saturday in Eibar, Spain.

Messi's goal was Barcelona's second score in the 3-0 La Liga triumph. Antoine Griezmann scored the lone goal of the first half. Luis Suarez netted the final score in the 66th minute.

Messi's scoring sequence came in the 58th minute. Suarez lost control of the ball in the box at the start of the play. Griezmann took possession of the loose ball and pushed a short pass to his left, finding Messi. The Barcelona star blasted a left-footed strike through Oliveira's legs and into the far-post netting, beating Eibar keeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Barcelona center back Clement Lenglet sent a beautiful long pass up the left flank from Griezmann, leading to the game's first score. Griezmann tracked down the feed and beat Dmitrovic at the near post.

Griezmann followed Messi's second half score by sending a precise through ball ahead for Messi during the final scoring sequence. Messi outpaced the defense and drew Dmitrovic off of his spot before feeding Suarez for an open-net score.

"It was an important game for points," Griezmann told FCBarcelona.com. "Now we have the Champions League but i think we played well today."

Barcelona returns to Champions League play with a match against Slavia Praha at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Sinobo Stadium in Prague, Czech Republic.