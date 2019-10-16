Canada shuts out U.S. men's soccer team at Nations League

United States Men's National Team striker Christian Pulisic was substituted out in the 60th minute of a loss to Canada at the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday in Toronto. Photo by Alan Poizner/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Canada beat the United States Men's National Team for the first time in 34 years with a 2-0 triumph in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League.

Alphonso Davies and Lucas Cavallini scored in the second half for Canada on Tuesday at BMO Field in Toronto. The United States had several chances to score in the first half, but failed to convert.

"The biggest disappointment in my eyes was the desire," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters. "Desire leads to physical games. Desire leads to them competing on every single play."

Canada stole the ball from U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley during their first scoring sequence. Scott Arfield then sent a pass to the far post, finding Davies for a score in the 63rd minute. Jonathan Osorio assisted Canada's second score in stoppage time. Osorio chipped a pass over the defense and ahead for Cavallini during that sequence. Cavallini tracked the ball down in the box and ripped a shot past U.S. keeper Zack Steffen in the 91st minute.

The United States beat Cuba 7-0 in their first Nations League match Friday in Washington, D.C. Canada now leads League A, Group A with a 3-0 record. The U.S. men are ranked No. 21 in the world, while Canada sits at No. 75.

"Give [Canada] credit, but having said that, the minimum we expect is to match that [desire]," Berhalter said. "We need to compete on every single play in games like that, and that's important. I don't think it was lack of effort, I don't think it was purposeful, but I wasn't happy with the desire that we displayed."

The United States has a Nations League rematch against Canada at 7 p.m. EDT Nov. 15.

"We are going to lose games. We are going to win games," U.S. star Christian Pulisic said. "It was a tough one tonight, but we are going to stick together. We are going to be alright. We are going to move forward. We're not out of the Nations League yet."