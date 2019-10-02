Real Madrid coach Zidane: Champions League goals 'laughable' vs. Club Brugge

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (R) led the La Liga squad to three consecutive Champions League titles before briefly resigning in 2018. He returned to the Spanish soccer club in March. Photo by JuanJo Martin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane called the goals his squad conceded to Club Brugge "laughable" after a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the 2019 Champions League.

Madrid won three consecutive Champions League titles in Zidane's previous tenure, before he resigned in 2018. Zidane returned to the Spanish club in March. Madrid has yet to win through two games at the 2019-2020 tournament. The La Liga leaders lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their Group A opener Sept. 18 before the draw with the Belgian Pro League squad Tuesday in Madrid.

"The result is bad, but the reaction is good," Zidane told reporters. "We cannot be happy with the first half because we produced a 45 minutes like never before. I am not happy with the point because we wanted three, but I did like the reaction.

"The two goals we conceded were laughable. We weren't concentrating where the opponents are at their strongest. They scored the first goal, they went forward, and then scored the second. I insist we cannot be happy, but you always have to think about the positives."

Club Brugge had a 2-0 lead after two first-half scores from Emmanuel Bonaventure. Madrid defender Sergio Ramos cut the deficit in half with a score in the 55th minute. Casemiro netted the equalizer in the 85th minute. Club Brugge held on down the stretch, despite playing with 10 men after Ruud Vormer drew a red card in the 84th minute.

Club Brugge's Percy Tau received a pass before leading Bonaventure into the Madrid box for the first score of the game in the 9th minute. Bonaventure was initially ruled offside, but referees changed the call after video assistant referee review.

Madrid star Luka Modric turned the ball over to Bonaventure near midfield during the second scoring sequence. Bonaventure raced down the right flank while surrounded by Madrid defenders. The Club Brugge striker finished off the play by chipping Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois in the 39th minute.

Madrid pulled Courtois from the game and replaced the keeper with Alphonse Areola in the second half. Karim Benzema assisted Ramos' goal 10 minutes into the second act. Toni Kroos assisted Casemiro's equalizer.

Madrid hosts Granada in La Liga at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday in Madrid. The La Liga leaders return to Champions League play with a match against Galatasaray on Oct. 22 in Istanbul, Turkey.