PSG's Neymar gets Champions League ban reduced

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Neymar had his three-game match ban for the UEFA Champions League reduced to two games after partially winning an appeal to the punishment.

The Brazilian striker received the suspension for insulting match officials. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced the reduced ban Tuesday. Neymar was rejected by UEFA in his initial appeal of the punishment.

Neymar received the punishment after PSG's 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16. A late penalty was awarded to United after a video assistant referee (VAR) review. Neymar later went on Instagram, calling the review system a "disgrace."

"This is a disgrace," Neymar said on Instagram. "Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.

"It was nothing! What can [Presnel Kimpembe] do with his hand while his back is turned? Go [expletive] yourselves!"

Neymar will miss PSG's Champions League group stage opener against Real Madrid Wednesday in Paris. He will also miss a second group stage game against Galatasaray before being eligible for a match against Club Brugge Oct. 22 in Bruges, Belgium.