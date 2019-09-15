PSG's Neymar nets game-winning goal on bicycle kick

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar leads his squad against Real Madrid in a Champions League matchup Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar netted one of the best goals of the year with a bicycle kick in a 1-0 victory against Strasbourg.

The spectacular score came in the 92nd minute Saturday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

PSG fullback Abdou Diallo lofted in a cross from the left flank during the sequence. The ball fell into the middle of the box. Neymar was jogging away from the goal as he received the pass. He still managed to pull off the acrobatic move and sent a shot toward the left post. The ball hit the post and went into the goal, beating Matz Sels for the only score of the game.

"We won and Neymar scored a fantastic goal," PSG midfielder Ander Herrera told reporters. "We knew Strasbourg would be tough and we prepared for that. Every opponent wants to play a great game against Paris Saint-Germain, and it's never easy but we answered the challenge.

"Now we turn attentions to the match against Real Madrid. It's the Champions League, a big match, and I hope it will be a great match."

Remove

PSG hosts Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Paris.