Tim Ream and the United States Men's National Team defense have allowed six goals in their last eight matches. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team tied Uruguay 1-1 in a soccer friendly at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Uruguay is ranked No. 5 in the world, while the U.S. men are ranked No. 22. Jordan Morris scored the equalizer for the U.S. in the 79th minute at Busch Stadium.

"Tonight was about the tenacity and relentlessness of our guys to keep fighting," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters. "Overall I think it was a good step for the group to play a game like this."

Uruguay's Brian Rodriguez drew first blood with a score in the 50th minute after a scoreless first half. Rodriguez received a short pass from midfielder Federico Valverde at the start of the scoring sequence. Rodriguez dribbled into the box and turned around a defender before ripping a shot into the far-post netting. The rip beat a diving Brad Guzan.

The U.S. equalized 29 minutes later on the head of Morris. Defender Nick Lima deflected a pass toward the far post during that sequence. Morris waited for the ball to fall inside the box before heading it past Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera.

The U.S. battles Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League Oct. 11 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.