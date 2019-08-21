U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd drills 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice

United States Women's National Team superstar Carli Lloyd scored three goals at the 2019 Women's World Cup, helping her squad to a second consecutive championship. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd showed she can hit a 55-yard field goal with ease, splitting the uprights during a practice appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Delran, N.J., native grew up about 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia. The longtime Eagles fan joined her favorite team at practice Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

The two-time World Cup champion first hit several 40-yard field goals before lining up for the 55-yarder. Lloyd casually eyed the ball on the 55-yarder before running up and striking it right through the uprights.

Lloyd scored three goals at the 2019 World Cup. She ranks No. 7 on the U.S. women's all-time scoring list with 113 goals in international play. Lloyd's teammate Julie Ertz is married to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

"Thank you to the Eagles for having me out! Thanks to [Baltimore Ravens kicker] Justin Tucker, [Eagles kicker] Jake Elliott and Mayor Randy Brown for the good time and tips," Lloyd tweeted.

"What did you expect? She's a world champion," the Eagles tweeted.

Former NFL executive and player personnel guru Gil Brant said he didn't think it would be long before a woman breaks through to the NFL as a kicker. He also said the Chicago Bears should give her a tryout. Lloyd also made a 35-yard field goal in 2015 at a Houston Texans practice. She made a 45-yard attempt in 2018 at a Dallas Cowboys practice.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano had the longest field goal last season at 63 yards. Tucker and Elliott each hit long field goals from 56 yards in 2018.

The Eagles are hosting the Ravens for joint practices before the teams play in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.