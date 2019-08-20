French midfielder Paul Pogba began his senior career with Manchester United in 2011 and returned to the club in 2016 after a stint with Juventus. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Premier League club Manchester United says it is disgusted at "racial abuse" aimed at soccer star Paul Pogba during a draw with Wolverhampton in Wolverhampton, England.

Multiple Manchester United fans tweeted at Pogba after the game Monday, using racists words. Pogba missed a penalty kick in the 68th minute of the match, which would have given the Red Devils a 2-1 advantage.

"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it," United said in a statement. "The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative. We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

Several of Pogba's teammates also voiced their support for the French soccer star on social media.

"Manchester United is a family," Marcus Rashford tweeted. "Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him, you attack us all."

"Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it," Harry Maguire tweeted. "Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving license. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people."

Pogba, 26, began his senior career at United in 2011 before a stint at Juventus. The midfielder rejoined the Red Devils in 2016. United hosts Crystal Palace in another Premier League clash at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.