Barcelona loans Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich

Philippe Coutinho scored 21 goals and had 11 assists in 75 games for FC Barcelona after joining the club from Liverpool in 2018. Photo courtesy of FC Bayern Munich

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona has loaned Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho to German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

The clubs made the move official Monday after Coutinho passed his physical. He will spend a season on loan before Bayern has an option to buy the Brazilian star after his loan contract expires June 30, 2020.

"For me, this move means a new challenge in a new country with one of the best clubs in Europe. I'm very much looking forward to that," Coutinho said in a news release. "I have big ambitions and I'm convinced that I can achieve them together with my new teammates."

Bayern will pay $9.4 million and Coutinho's wages. The Bundesliga power's option to buy is for $133.1 million.

"FC Barcelona would like to thank to publicly thank Philippe Coutinho for his commitment and dedication wishes him all the best in this new stage of his career," the La Liga champions said in a news release.

Coutinho, 27, had 21 goals and 11 assists in 75 games for Barcelona. He joined the club from Liverpool during the 2017-2018 January transfer window.

"We've been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we're very happy that we've been able to complete this transfer," FC Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "My thanks go especially to Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, with whom I have a very good and friendly relationship. Coutinho is a global star and our fans will be delighted."

Bayern battles Schalke 04 in a Bundesliga matchup at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.