Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian (green shirt) had his ankle clipped by a fan after he saved a penalty kick during the Reds' win against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Goalkeeper Adrian's status is uncertain ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Southampton after the Reds star was injured during a celebration during the club's previous victory.

Adrian played the hero in the Reds' 5-4 penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey. He saved a penalty shot from Chelsea's Tammy Abraham to secure the victory. The fan ran on the field while trying to avoid security during the mishap.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp informed reporters of the injury during a news conference Friday. Klopp said it is not "100 percent clear" if Adrian will play Saturday at Southampton.

"When we were all together, a supporter jumped over, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked [Adrian's] ankle," Klopp said. "Crazy! Yesterday it was swollen and today I spoke to him and he said it's much better, but we have to see.

"He couldn't have played directly after we landed in Liverpool, but I saw him now, he's better."

Klopp said Adrian won't get a scan while he waits for the swelling to go down on the ankle.

Liverpool was already dealing with goalkeeper issues after starter Alisson went down to a calf issue. Andy Lonergan or Caoimhin Kelleher will take over in the net if Adrian can't play in the Reds' next game.

"If we have to make a decision, we have to make a decision," Klopp said.

Liverpool battles Southampton at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. The Reds host Arsenal Saturday at Anfield.