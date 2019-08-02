Dani Alves led Brazil to the 2019 Copa America title. The defender was also named the player of the tournament. Photo by Yuri Edmundo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-German defender Dani Alves is returning to Brazil after signing a deal to play for Sao Paulo FC.

Sao Paulo announced the pact Thursday. His contract with the clubs runs until December 2022.

Alves, 36, had played at PSG since 2017 before agreeing to the free transfer. He made his senior team debut in 2001 at Bahia. He also had a stop at Sevilla before joining Barcelona in 2008.

Alves has 115 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

"Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for São Paulo," Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto de Barros said in a news release. "One of the leading players in the world and recognized for his immense professionalism, his fierce determination and his endless thirst for titles and victories.

"He is also a socially engaged citizen. and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front. One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo, his heart club. Today I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise. "

Alves was part of Brazil's 2019 Copa America championship team and was voted the best player of the tournament. He scored eight goals and had 18 assists in two seasons at PSG. His contract with the Ligue 1 champs expired in July.