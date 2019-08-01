Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. men's soccer star Christian Pulisic scored his first -- and second -- goal in a Chelsea uniform in the Blues' 5-3 friendly win against FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored in the 20th and 28th minute of the matchup Wednesday at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. Pulisic officially joined the Premier League club in January after Chelsea agreed to a transfer with Borussia Dortmund.

"He [Pulisic] showed his quality and I love the nature of his goals where he has an intention to run behind the line and not come short,' Chelsea coach Frank Lampard told reporters. "And the finishing was good. It is what he is going to have to do because he is going to play in the Premier League and the Champions League, this is the top end.

"A winger has to have the desire not just to be tidy but to be getting in behind people and then with his quality he can be a really big player for us."

Pedro picked up the assist on Pulisic's first score. The fellow Blues midfielder sent a long ball through the defense and found Pulisic running toward the net during the sequence. Pulisic chested the ball forward and brought the ball down behind the last line of defenders before nutmegging a defender with a shot into the far-post netting. His rip easily beat goalkeeper Cican Stankovic for first blood.

Ross Barkley gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead with a penalty kick score in the 23rd minute before Pulisic gave the Blues a three-goal edge five minutes later.

Barkley fired a beautiful pass ahead for Pulisic during that scoring sequence. The pass sailed about 50 yards through the air before landing on Pulisic's chest. The Chelsea star outran the defense before chipping a shot into the near post netting past Stankovic.

Jerome Onguene scored RB Salzburg's first goal in the 50th minute, before Pedro made the score 4-1 with another goal for Chelsea in the 57th minute. Takumi Minamino added two second half goals for RB Salzburg. Michy Batshuayi scored the Blues' final goal in the 88th minute.

"He is a big signing for us with big potential but the big question is he has to adapt to a different league, but I have seen already a really good attitude and a willingness to listen to information," Lampard said. "He is 20 years of age so we have to remember he is young. I am happy to work with him, I want him to improve him."

Chelsea battles Monchengladbach in another friendly at 11 a.m. Saturday at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.