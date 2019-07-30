U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach Jill Ellis (R) announced Tuesday that she will step down in October following the celebration of the team's World Cup victory. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- USA Soccer announced Tuesday that Jill Ellis will step down as the head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team.

Ellis, who led the team to consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, will depart from the team in October upon the completion of the Victory Tour from the most recent World Cup victory.

"When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned," Ellis, 52, said of her decision. "The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."

Ellis was named the eighth head coach in the U.S. Women's National Team in 2014 and won eight tournaments, including the two World Cups, throughout her tenure. She was the first coach in history to win two Women's World Cups and has an overall record of 102-7-18.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said the organization and the sport of soccer owe Ellis "a debt of gratitude."

"Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths," Cordeiro said. "She helped raise the bar for women's soccer in the USA and the world and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable."