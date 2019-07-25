Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (20) will likely miss the remainder of 2019 after sustaining a ruptured ACL. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Real Madrid star Marco Asensio sustained a ruptured ACL and will be sidelined for at least six months.

The La Liga squad announced the injury Wednesday.

"After the tests performed on our player Marco Asensio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee," Real Madrid said in a news release. "The player will be surgically operated in the next few days."

Asensio, 23, scored Real Madrid's second goal in a penalty kick shootout win against Arsenal at the International Champions Cup Tuesday at FedExField in Landover, Md. He fell to the ground after an accidental collision.

Asensio's injury could impact Real Madrid's movement during the transfer window. The Spanish winger is signed with the La Liga club until 2023.

Real Madrid battles Atletico Madrid in another International Champions Cup matchup at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.