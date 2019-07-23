United States Men's National Team to play Mexico in September soccer friendly

Tyler Adams (L) and the United States Men's National Team played Mexico in the Gold Cup on July 7. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team will face Mexico in an international soccer friendly Sept. 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The teams will play one another for the second time in three months. Mexico beat the United States 1-0 in the Gold Cup final July 7 in Chicago.

The two also played last Sept. 11 in Nashville. Tyler Adams' strike gave the United States a 1-0 victory.

Mexico has a 49-19-15 all-time advantage over the United States. The United States is 1-3-1 against Mexico in their last five meetings.

The teams are tied 4-4-4 in the 2010s. The United States went 10-4-2 against Mexico in the 2000s.

The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT and air on Fox Sports 1.