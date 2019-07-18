Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore nets blind back-heel flick vs. Red Bulls

July 18 (UPI) -- Toronto FC star Jozy Altidore managed to score on a filthy back-heel flick during a win against the New York Red Bulls.

The score came in the sixth minute of the 3-1 win Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto. Toronto forward Tsubasa Endoh dribbled down the right flank at the start of the sequence. He eventually lifted his head and spotted Altidore lingering in the box.

Endoh chipped a cross into the area. The ball dipped to Altidore's feet, before the striker used his right heel to flick it toward the far post. The no-look shot bounced off the post and beat Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles, despite his diving effort at a save.

"There was no other play," Altidore told reporters. "[I could have] taken a touch, but I thought it was early in the game so I thought everybody would be ready for me to take a touch like that. So I though, 'let me try something different.' It worked out."

Alejandro Pozuelo also scored in the first half with a penalty shot in the 26th minute. Tom Barlow cut Toronto's lead in half with a score for New York in the 63rd minute. Toronto forward Ashtone Morgan scored the final tally in the 72nd minute.

"What a finish by Jozy," Toronto FC manager Greg Vanney said. "It was an incredible touch. I don't know how else you get the ball into the goal other than doing that."

Toronto FC battles the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Toronto.