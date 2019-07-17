U.S. soccer star Jozy Altidore fined by MLS for trashing refs

U.S. striker Jozy Altidore has played for Toronto FC since 2015. Photo by Tracie Van Auken/EPA

July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. men's soccer and Toronto FC star Jozy Altidore has been fined by Major League Soccer after criticizing officials.

Altidore tweeted his displeasure toward officials in a June 30 post on the social media platform. He included the comments in a quote tweet featuring a video of himself being brought down in the box during a game against DC United.

"MLS refs are some of the worst in the world. Absolutely horrible," Altidore wrote.

Altidore's tweet is still posted on his timeline. MLS commissioner Don Garber announced the fine, which was for an undisclosed amount.

MLS refs are some of the worst in the world. Absolutely horrible. https://t.co/XDBeERVlwQ— Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) June 30, 2019

"These comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy," the league said in a statement.

Altidore, 29, has six goals and three assists in 10 games this season for Toronto FC. He had 7 goals and one assist in 13 games last season for the MLS franchise.

Toronto FC battles the New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto.