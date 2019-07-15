Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz juggles over defender, scores vs. Atlanta United

July 12 (UPI) -- Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz showed amazing technique while scoring a goal in a 2-1 win against Atlanta United.

The score came in the 58th minute of the victory Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Atlanta and Seattle played a scoreless first half before Ruidiaz took over. The Peruvian forward slid the ball to Sounders midfielder Christian Roldan at the start of the sequence. Roldan then chipped the ball back to Ruidiaz as he ran into the box.

Ruidiaz chested the ball down and headed it around one defender. He then used his right boot to juggle the ball over the head of Atlanta center back Miles Robinson. Ruidiaz used his next touch to blast a shot into the near post netting, beating Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan.

"It was an incredible goal," Ruidiaz told reporters. "It was very similar to the first goal I scored in the MLS. I received the ball and then I just did what I did."

Josef Martinez scored the equalizer for Atlanta in the 65th minute. Harry Shipp scored the game-winner 6 minutes later.

"It's not that I plan doing goals like that, but the opportunity presented itself," Ruidiaz said. "Thanks to God I had the opportunity to do what I did. The goal was scored and it was a beautiful goal ... but the most important thing is that we were able to get the three points."

The Sounders face Borussia Dortmund at 10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Seattle. Atlanta battles the Houston Dynamo at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ruidiaz now has 17 goals in 22 regular-season starts in MLS.