Megan Rapinoe (L) and Alex Morgan (R) led the United States women's soccer team to its second consecutive World Cup title, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final July 7 in Lyon, France. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Soccer Team will face Ireland in the first match of a five-game USA victory tour after claiming the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title.

The team will take on Ireland team at Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. PDT at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The match will air on ESPN2.

The USA also plans matches Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.. The opponents and venues for those matches have yet to be announced.

The Aug. 29 and Oct. 3 matches will be on FS1. The Oct. 6 match will be on ESPN. The Sept. 3 match will air on ESPN2.

U.S. Soccer and Allstate announced their partnership for the tour. The Ireland match will be the USA's first game on home soil following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tickets for the USA vs. Ireland match go on sale Friday at USSoccer.com.