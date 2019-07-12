U.S. women's soccer star Allie Long (R) was in New York City receiving a key to New York City Wednesday before she joined her team in Los Angeles to attend Thursday's 2019 ESPY Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team soccer star Allie Long said her wedding ring, cash and her key to New York City were stolen from her hotel room during the team's victory celebrations.

Long, 31, was staying at the Ritz-Carlton hotel Thursday in Los Angeles after the team flew to California following its victory parade in New York City. Long received the key to the city from Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS Los Angeles and ABC Los Angeles that they are reviewing video from the hotel.

"After the ESPYs show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room," Long tweeted Thursday night. "Do you make copies [Mayor de Blasio]? I would love a new one."

Long's teammate Alex Morgan responded: "I am furious for you."

Morgan and Long attended the 2019 ESPY Awards, where they received the honor of Best Team. Each player on the team received a key to New York City at the parade before the award show.

Long referenced the theft Thursday on Instagram. Long married fellow professional soccer player Jose Batista in 2016.

"Take my ring but not my mans (or medal thank God)," Long wrote on Instagram.