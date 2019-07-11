Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to go on U.S. soccer tour

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has 353 appearances for the Gunners since joining the club in 2010. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny refuses to travel with the team for a soccer tour in the United States.

The Premier League club released a statement regarding the matter Thursday.

"Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the U.S. for our preseason tour," Arsenal said. "We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Koscielny, 33, is the Gunners' captain. He has been linked in transfer rumors to Bordeaux, Lyon and Rennnes, among other Ligue 1 clubs. The center back joined the Gunners in 2010. He has 353 appearances for Arsenal.

Koscielny has one year remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal's official tour squad includes: Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Tyreece John-Jules, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, James Olayinka, Robbie Burton, Joe Willock, Zech Medley, Matthew Macey, Dominic Thompson and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Gunners battle the Colorado Rapids at 9 p.m. Monday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.