Champions League: Ajax earns first-leg win over Tottenham Hotspur

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Donny van de Beek (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- Ajax picked up a 1-0 win over the Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup Tuesday in London.

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech found Donny van de Beek inside the box, who easily booted a shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the left side of the goal to give his side a 1-0 win.

Initial video replays showed that van de Beek may have been offside, but the video assistant referee (VAR) determined that Tottenham's Kieran Trippier slightly kept him on. The goal stood after the review.

Ajax, who already knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus to reach their first semifinal in the Champions League since 1997, outpaced Tottenham for a majority of the match. The Hotspur improved after halftime but Ajax maintained their attack and nearly scored a second goal late when David Neres hit the post.

Tottenham was playing without injured star Harry Kane and suspended forward Son Heung-min. The Spurs suffered another significant loss after a nasty head-to-head collision between defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Vertonghen eventually removed himself from the match with an apparent head injury.

Tottenham had 12 shots, with only one on goal. Ajax had 10 shots, with two on goal.

The second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup is May 8 in Amsterdam.