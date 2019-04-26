Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar did not play against Manchester United in the Champions League due to a foot injury. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The UEFA Champions League has issued a three-game suspension in next year's tournament to Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar after he insulted an official.

Neymar's suspension was announced Friday.

UEFA charged the Brazilian superstar with insulting/molesting acts against a match official, a violation of UEFA disciplinary regulations.

Manchester United knocked PSG out of the tournament with a 3-1 win March 6 in Paris. The Red Devils advanced, despite tying 3-3 in aggregate scoring, by winning on away goals.

PSG would have advanced if United would have won 2-1 in the second leg match, but a late penalty allowed for the Red Devils to score in stoppage time, sending them into the quarterfinals.

Neymar did not play in the game due to a foot injury. United's Diogo Dalot fired off a shot in the 90th minute of the match, but the off-target kick was deflected out of bounds by the PSG defense. United was initially awarded a corner kick, before the referees turned to the video assistant referee, or VAR, for a review of the play.

Officials ruled that PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe touched the ball with the back of his right arm, committing a handball inside the box. Marcus Rashford scored United's third goal on the resulting penalty kick.

"This is a disgrace," Neymar wrote on his Instagram story after the game.

"They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go [expletive] yourselves!"

United went on to lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.