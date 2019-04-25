Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored the first goal of the Manchester Derby against Manchester United on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane each netted second-half scores to lead Manchester City over rival Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues and Red Devils played a scoreless first half before Silva secured first blood in the 2-0 triumph Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan found the forward with a pass on the right side of the box during the sequence. Silva dribbled with the ball on the outside of his left boot, before faking to his left. He then took a shot with his left foot, beating Red Devils keeper David de Gea at the near post in the 54th minute.

Sane's scoring strike came 12 minutes later. Raheem Sterling scorched down the middle of the pitch during that play. He then put a pass in front of Sane on the left side of the box. Sane took a tap before blasting a shot into the near post netting, once more beating de Gea in the 66th minute.

"After that run by Bernardo we showed that we wanted to do it and after that, Leroy came on and played really well and we scored the goals that gave us the victory," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

"Leroy came on and helped us win by making a step forward and made a lot of actions I really liked."

"Now we must be calm and rest because on Sunday we go to Burnley and we know how tough that is going to be."

City battles Burnley at 8:05 a.m. Sunday at Turf Moor in Burnley,. England. United hosts Chelsea at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Old Trafford.