April 9 (UPI) -- Argentina men's national soccer team coach Lionel Scaloni had a brief hospital stay after being hit by a car while cycling Tuesday in Mallorca, Spain.

Scaloni, 40, posted an update on his health on Twitter after his release from the facility. He was taken to Hospital Universitari Son Espases after the crash in Portals Nous in the Calvia municipality.

"Many thanks for all the messages I've received, just a few stitches and home! Thanks to everyone," Scaloni wrote for the caption on the post, which included a photo of himself, with bandages and bruises covering his face.

"The coach of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, suffered an accident today ... while driving his bicycle," the Argentina Soccer Federation said in a statement. "He is currently on his way home after the medical discharge."

A Calvia spokesperson told ESPN FC that the crash happened at 10 a.m. while Scaloni was cycling on a sidewalk. A parked car began to reverse before hitting the coach.

"The driver of the car called the emergency number and a local police car and an ambulance arrived at the scene," the statement said.

"Scaloni was taken to Hospital Universitari Son Espases. The driver of the car had an alcohol test done that came out negative. There is no bicycle lane on that path where Scaloni was cycling."

Scaloni was named full-time coach in November after the firing of Jorge Sampaoli. Scaloni had a long playing career, including seven appearances for the Argentina men's national team, before becoming an assistant at Sevilla in 2016. He also served as an assistant for the Argentina national squad before being named caretaker manager and later permanent manager of the senior team in 2018.

Argentina battles Colombia in the group stage of Copa America at 6 p.m. June 15 at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.