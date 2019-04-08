Paris Saint Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) scored the first goal of the game against Strasbourg, but denied his squad of the go-ahead score Sunday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting posted a nominee for the worst missed goal ever, failing to score a shot from inches out against Strasbourg.

The forward's failure came in the 28th minute of the 2-2 Ligue 1 draw Sunday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

PSG and Strasbourg were tied 1-1 when Christopher Nkunku dribbled up the right side. He laid in a ball toward the goal in front of Choupo-Moting. The ball appeared to be going over the goal line, before Choupo-Moting intervened. Choupo-Moting could have tapped the ball in, but instead kept the ball from going over the line with his left boot. The ball then hit the post and rolled out of the goal.

Anthony Goncalves went on to score in the 38th minute for Strasbourg, giving the road squad a 2-1 lead at halftime. PSG's Thilo Kehrer scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

But it wasn't all bad for Choupo-Moting. The forward put PSG on the board with first blood in the 13th minute, before Nuno da Costa hit the equalizer in the 26th minute for Strasbourg.

Choupo-Moting's miss did prevent PSG from clinching the Ligue 1 title. He apologized for the miscue after the draw.

"I thought Nkunku was going to give it to me -- and that I thought the defender was going to get it," Choupo-Moting told reporters.

"I wondered if I was offside and it all happened very fast. I touched the ball, it hit the post and, well, it's a real shame because the ball was going in, Sorry about that."

PSG can secure the Ligue 1 title with a win against Lille. That matchup is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.